MLA Dr Mantar Gowda removes garbage, creates awareness about cleanliness

CH NEWS KODAGU After the Dasara Dashamandapam procession ended, the cleaning work began on Friday. A total of 5 tractors of garbage were collected on the first day. MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, who visited Gandhi Maidan here, voluntarily participated in the cleanliness drive. Through this, he joined the work of the civic workers. Wearing gloves and holding a large broom, he removed the garbage from the field. Speaking on the occasion, he said that maintaining cleanliness after festivals and public programmes is not just a one-day task. It is the responsibility of every citizen to maintain environmental cleanliness 365 days a year. Cleanliness is everyone's duty and responsibility. Its main objective is to create awareness among the public about cleanliness. He said that everyone should develop the habit of putting waste, including plastic, in designated dustbins instead of throwing it everywhere, People participate with enthusiasm during various festivals including Dussehra. However, it is not right to neglect cleanliness the day after the program is over. He said that everyone should cooperate in maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of the city by properly disposing of the waste generated during the festival. During Dasara, garbage bins have been placed in various parts of the city. The public should make proper use of them. They should stop throwing garbage on the roads and develop an attitude of joining hands with the civic workers. A clean city cannot be built by participating in a cleanliness drive for one day only. They appealed that cleanliness should be given priority on all days of the year. It is everyone's responsibility to preserve and enhance the beauty of Madikeri city. He said that cleanliness should not be considered as the duty of only the civic workers, but the public should also be aware of their responsibility and act accordingly. Madikeri Urban Development Authority Chairman BY Rajesh, Members RP Chandrashekhar, Minaj Praveen. Municipal Council Members Julekabi, Mudduraj, Sadamuddappa, Leaders Prakash Acharya, Hansa Kottama, Temple Seminary President Chummi Devayya, members Ambekal Kushalappa, G.Rajendra, Jayanthi Shetty, Mohan VG, Fancy Parvati, Kochana Chetan, Johnson Pinto, Shashi, Premalingappa, Ravi Papu, Vasantha Bhat, Ambekal. Habishma, Kaleema, Kaleelam Kavan Kottoli, Arjun, Surya participated.