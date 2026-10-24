Missing KRIDL engineer traced to Mumbai after 40 days

CH NEWS, Malingaraya Pujar Parvez Dharwad, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) with the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in Gadag, who went missing on September 13 after reportedly writing a letter to the department's Managing Director over the non-release of funds, has been traced to Mumbai. Gadag police located him near Bandra railway station on October 22 following a 40-day search involving an inter-state investigation. He was brought back to Gadag and is being questioned by the police. According to reports, Parvez had travelled to Bengaluru on the pretext of attending an official meeting before disappearing. Before leaving, he reportedly wrote a letter to the KRIDL Managing Director expressing distress over the alleged non-release of funds required for development works in his jurisdiction. The letter reportedly raised concerns about departmental pressure and stated that he would be responsible for his own death. His disappearance prompted concern among his colleagues and family members. Betageri police formed a special team under the guidance of the Gadag Superintendent of Police to trace him. Despite Parvez reportedly switching off his mobile phone, investigators continued their search using technical evidence and other leads. Around 20 days ago, CCTV footage from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh reportedly showed him in the city, helping police expand their search. Acting on specific information about his whereabouts near Bandra railway station, a special team travelled to Mumbai and traced him on October 22. Police are questioning the engineer to establish where he stayed during the 40 days and to understand the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Investigators are also examining his allegations regarding the release of departmental funds and the pressure he reportedly faced. His family was relieved after learning that he had been found safe. Further details are expected after the police inquiry progresses.