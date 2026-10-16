Minister reviews final preparations for Kaveri Arati event

CH NEWS, Mandya District In-charge Minister and Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy inspected the final preparations for the Kaveri Arati and cultural programmes scheduled for Friday evening at Brindavan Gardens near the historic Krishnarajasagara (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk. The religious and cultural event, organised by the Water Resources Department, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the presence of other dignitaries. The minister visited the venue to review arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. During the inspection, Chaluvarayaswamy examined the main stage, seating arrangements for dignitaries and the public, spectator galleries, and entry and exit points. He also reviewed drinking water facilities and police security arrangements, issuing necessary instructions to officials to address any shortcomings before the event. The minister stressed that government protocol must be followed throughout the programme. He directed police personnel to behave courteously and responsibly towards visitors, particularly farmers and members of the public arriving to witness the celebrations. He emphasised that every effort should be made to ensure visitors face no inconvenience. Medical facilities and viewing arrangements reviewed Chaluvarayaswamy instructed officials to keep a medical team and ambulances ready at the venue to handle emergencies. He underlined the need for prompt assistance should any health-related issue arise during the gathering. To help visitors watch the programme clearly from different parts of Brindavan Gardens, large LED screens have been installed at strategic locations. The minister inspected the live broadcast arrangements and reviewed the final preparations. He directed the concerned departments to coordinate closely and ensure that all facilities were ready before the programme began. The arrangements are intended to provide visitors with a safe and comfortable experience while allowing them to witness the Kaveri Arati and cultural performances. The inspection focused on crowd management, security, public convenience and emergency preparedness ahead of the evening's celebrations.