Minister K.J. George applauds Guinness World record drone show, and Dasara illuminations

Mysuru Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George has lauded Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) for achieving another Guinness World Record with its drone show at the world-famous Mysuru Dasara. He also expressed his appreciation for the city’s spectacular electrical illuminations.

After witnessing the grandeur of the Dasara Jamboo Savari procession and the captivating drone show, the Minister said, “The Energy Department and CESC have played a key role in showcasing the grandeur of Dasara to the world in an even more impactful manner. This year, the creation of a spectacular peacock formation using 3,473 drones has earned a Guinness World Record, further enhancing the global visibility of the festival.”

“The electrical illuminations have added a distinctive splendour to the Dasara celebrations. Colourful lighting installations along 146 km of roads, across 123 circles and at prominent locations, along with 80 illuminated artistic installations, have enhanced the beauty of Mysuru. The effective management of the city’s illuminations, coupled with an impressive technology-driven drone show, reflects the operational efficiency of the Energy Department and the technical capabilities of CESC,” he added.

Commending the drone show held over four days at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, the Minister said that 12 captivating visual formations, created using different colours and designs, mesmerised audiences. The peacock formation created by 3,473 drones was the highlight of the show and its recognition in the Guinness World Records marks a significant achievement for the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. “The effective management of the city’s electrical illumination during Dasara was a major responsibility. Given the scale of the festival, which attracts lakhs of tourists and members of the public, priority was accorded to the reliable management of the power infrastructure, technical preparedness and coordination at various levels. The initiatives undertaken by CESC under the Energy Department have played a significant role in enhancing the grandeur of the Dasara festivities,” he said. “Alongside its responsibility of ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, CESC has demonstrated its capabilities in executing the Dasara illuminations and organising an innovative, technology-driven spectacle. This achievement has been made possible by the coordinated efforts, technical expertise and sustained hard work of its officers and staff. After creating a tiger formation using drones and setting a record last year, CESC has continued its remarkable journey by creating a peacock formation this year and setting a new record. The electrical illuminations and drone show have also made a significant contribution towards positioning Dasara as a major global tourism attraction,” the Minister added.