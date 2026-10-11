Minister inaugurates Dasara fine arts and handicrafts camp

Mysuru Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Shivaraj S. Tangadagi inaugurated the Fine Arts and Handicrafts Camp organised as part of Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav 2026. The minister, accompanied by officials, visited the camp and viewed an exhibition of artworks by national-level handicraft artists organised by the Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA). Speaking on the occasion, Tangadagi said the institution was established in 1913 as a school and institution for technical education. After Independence, efforts were made to upgrade visual arts education, and the Sri Jayachamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts was established in 1989. The government has continued to encourage fine arts, handicrafts and artists. He noted that monthly financial assistance of ₹750 was being provided to undergraduate students and ₹1,000 to postgraduate students. Students trained at the institution were finding good opportunities in fields such as media and wildlife photography. Stressing the need to fill vacant posts at the institution, the minister said certain issues relating to government reservation policies had created confusion, but these had now been resolved. He assured that discussions would be held with the department secretary to expedite the process of creating posts and recruitment through a Detailed Project Report (DPR). “Mysuru is a land of art. The art school established by the Maharajas should grow to greater heights,” he said, assuring that the government would extend all possible cooperation and support for the development of the institution and the promotion of art. M.C. Ramesh, chairman of the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy; Manjushree, Secretary of the Karnataka Government’s Department of Kannada and Culture; Vasundhara, Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture; and others were present.