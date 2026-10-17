Minister assures action on ST community demands

CH NEWS, BENGALURU State authorities are gearing up to honor Maharshi Valmiki with comprehensive public events and long-term community development projects. A high-level preliminary meeting took place at Vikasa Soudha, chaired by Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister T. Raghumurthy, to discuss preparations for the upcoming birth anniversary celebrations and address core concerns affecting the tribal population across the region. During the gathering, officials and community leaders discussed ways to make the annual Jayanti meaningful by educating the public about the sage's life teachings and historical contributions. A major highlight of the discussion involved a proposal to redesign and beautify the existing Valmiki Park located near the Legislators' Bhavan. Officials screened a special documentary outlining plans to transform the space into an educational garden that showcases the cultural heritage and literary achievements of Maharshi Valmiki for younger generations. Leaders also reviewed blueprints for building a dedicated Valmiki Bhavan, complete with an administrative block and a large auditorium near Vidhana Soudha to support cultural and educational programs. Beyond infrastructure projects, community representatives raised urgent matters regarding social welfare, including requests to increase the state reservation quota, improve residential school facilities, and resolve long-standing land ownership disputes. Furthermore, participants pointed out that many government welfare schemes fail to reach the most vulnerable families, prompting the Minister to promise stricter monitoring and better distribution.