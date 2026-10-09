Megan Schutt reaches 150 ODI wickets milestone

Brisbane Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt achieved a significant milestone in her international career by completing 150 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket during the first ODI against Bangladesh women at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Friday. Schutt became the third Australian woman to reach the 150-wicket mark in ODI cricket, joining an elite group of bowlers who have made significant contributions to the country's women's cricket team. The achievement highlights her consistency, experience and long-standing role in Australia's bowling attack. Known for her accuracy, swing and ability to deliver under pressure, Schutt has been an important member of the Australian women's team across formats. Her performances have helped Australia maintain its reputation as one of the leading sides in international women's cricket. Reaching 150 ODI wickets is a notable achievement for any bowler, particularly in the highly competitive international game. The milestone reflects Schutt's ability to take wickets consistently against different opponents and adapt to varying match conditions. Her experience has also made her a valuable presence in the Australian dressing room, where she contributes both on and off the field. The first ODI against Bangladesh provided the setting for Schutt to add another landmark to her career. The match was part of Australia's international campaign, with the team looking to build momentum in the series against the visiting side. Schutt's achievement further underlines the strength and depth of Australia's women's bowling resources. Over the years, Australian bowlers have played a crucial role in the team's success, combining disciplined line and length with the ability to take wickets at important stages of matches. The 150-wicket milestone adds to Schutt's achievements in international cricket and reinforces her standing among Australia's leading ODI bowlers. As she continues her career, her experience and skills are expected to remain valuable assets for the national team in upcoming international assignments.