Meg Lanning returns as Melbourne Stars Captain

NEW DELHI Cricket legend Meg Lanning is stepping back into the captaincy role for the Melbourne Stars ahead of the 12th season of the Women's Big Bash League. She takes over the leadership duties from star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, who led the team for the past two seasons. Sutherland made the brave and unselfish choice to step aside to reduce her heavy workload and focus entirely on her personal performance with bat and ball. Newly appointed head coach Richard Pyrah praised Sutherland for her incredible humility and character, noting that putting the team's needs first takes genuine strength. Pyrah expects this change to bring out the absolute best in Sutherland, who has been in phenomenal form recently, including starring in Australia's T20 World Cup victory and earning Player of the Tournament honors in The Hundred. Although Lanning admitted that taking on the captaincy again was not initially part of her plans, she embraced the challenge without hesitation. Having previously led the Stars for five seasons, she is eager to guide the squad when the new campaign kicks off on October 28. This time, leadership will be a collaborative effort. Lanning, Sutherland, and Kim Garth plan to share the responsibility to ensure no single player bears too much weight. Sutherland expressed full support for the transition, emphasizing her excitement to keep growing as a leader while contributing more heavily on the field under Lanning's guidance. Following a successful run to the knockouts last season, the Melbourne Stars hope this smart leadership shift will propel them even further toward championship glory this year. Fans can look forward to an exciting season as experienced leaders join forces to steer the club toward ultimate success on the cricket pitch.