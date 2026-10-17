Medi Agrahara shelter boosts street dog care

BENGALURU Local municipal authorities have stepped up welfare measures for stray animals, launching a comprehensive care and rehabilitation program at a major municipal animal facility. Following strict guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, the city corporation's animal husbandry branch has rolled out specialized health and nutrition protocols at the Medi Agrahara shelter, ensuring that rescued stray animals receive high-quality medical support, regular vaccinations, and proper daily sustenance. The facility, which features a capacity to house five hundred dogs, operates under the direct supervision of veterinary experts and municipal staff. According to recent administrative updates, every animal brought into the shelter undergoes a thorough physical examination upon arrival. Vets carefully check each dog's health status, record individual body weights, and administer essential anti-rabies immunizations alongside complete deworming treatments. Animals suffering from sickness or physical injuries receive immediate medical intervention, with dedicated staff monitoring their recovery closely. Nutrition and hygiene have also become top priorities at the compound. Canines residing at the shelter receive carefully balanced meals two to three times a day, with portions adjusted according to their age, weight, and specific medical requirements. The daily diet consists of wholesome ingredients like chicken, fresh vegetables, and rice. Meals are served in individual bowls, and constant access to clean drinking water is maintained across all kennels. Cleaning crews work around the clock to sanitize the enclosures and surrounding grounds to prevent the spread of illness. Municipal leaders also highlighted opportunities for animal lovers to participate in the rehabilitation effort. Citizens who wish to provide a permanent home can adopt dogs from the facility through a formal, regulated application process managed by the department. Approved adopters must commit to offering proper shelter, balanced nutrition, and regular veterinary care. Officials hope this initiative will balance community safety with animal welfare while encouraging compassionate pet adoption across the city.