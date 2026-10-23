MEA addresses China border deviations, Iran medical aid

NEW DELHI Addressing pressing geopolitical developments during a weekly briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that stability along the India-China border is periodically disrupted whenever Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Commenting on recent observations made by ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, MEA officials emphasized that maintaining peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains a vital prerequisite for the overall development of bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing. The ministry noted that both nations continue utilizing active diplomatic and military channels to resolve outstanding friction points, prevent misunderstandings, and refine border management protocols. Discussions are currently underway to improve mutual understanding of the LAC in designated areas to minimize operational friction. While deferring operational specifics to the Ministry of Defence, the MEA underscored that cooperative communication remains crucial for averting miscalculations along the sensitive frontier. In a separate briefing focus, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed India's ongoing humanitarian efforts to ship essential life-saving medicines to Iran amidst widespread aviation and transport disruptions across West Asia. Responding to reports regarding logistical hurdles faced by carriers like Iran Air in securing flight permissions, Jaiswal affirmed that New Delhi is actively communicating with Iranian counterparts to find workable transport routes. Describing the initiative as a steadfast humanitarian commitment, the ministry highlighted that diplomatic coordination continues despite regional conflict challenges.