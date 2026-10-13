Manjunath seeks justice for SC reservation in Hunsur

CH NEWS, HUNSUR Former MLA H.P. Manjunath has assured Scheduled Caste (SC) leaders that he will work towards resolving alleged injustice in the reservation allocation for Zilla Panchayat constituencies in Hunsur taluk. Speaking at a press conference at the local Journalists' Association office, he said SC leaders from various political parties had submitted a written representation highlighting errors in the provisional reservation list. He assured them that legal steps would be taken to address the issue. Objections to be filed before October 19 Manjunath said he had examined the draft list and identified points for a legal objection. He plans to submit the objection before the October 19 deadline. He has also informed District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre about the matter. He intends to meet the Chief Electoral Officer to seek corrective action. He said his experience as an MLA had taught him the importance of social justice and added that he considered it his responsibility to protect the rights of the Dalit community. Concerns over taluk development Manjunath expressed concern over unresolved issues in Hunsur taluk. He said farmers living near Nagarahole had lost cattle and other livestock in wildlife attacks. He claimed to have provided financial assistance to 114 farmers who lost 44 cows, 29 sheep and 41 goats. He also criticised the lack of progress on irrigation problems and education-related concerns. He questioned the absence of meetings with school headmasters and expressed concern over the quality of primary education. He added that the Rural Dasara meeting had not been held. Minister U.T. Khader's visit Meanwhile, Minister U.T. Khader is scheduled to visit Hunsur on Saturday, November 18, at 10 am. His itinerary includes Bilikere Hobli, Gommatagiri, the newly established Shadi Mahal, a historic church near Shafi Masjid and Azad Nagar. Grants have reportedly been allocated for developing Muslim community neighbourhoods. Former Bilikere Block Congress president Basavaraju, advocate Puttaraju, Chikkaswamy and Hangodu Karthik attended the press conference.

Dalit leaders seek SC reserved seat in Hunsur

The absence of a Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat in the Hunsur taluk Zilla Panchayat election has sparked concern among Dalit community leaders. Leaders submitted a memorandum to former MLA H.P. Manjunath, urging him to bring the issue to the government's attention. They noted that previous Zilla Panchayat elections had reserved at least one constituency for the SC community. Manjunath expressed concern over the omission and acknowledged the community's support for him. He said he had contacted the concerned minister and senior officials by telephone and memorandum, seeking a reservation. He assured the leaders that he would personally meet officials and make efforts to resolve the issue. Dalit community leaders were present during the meeting.