Mangaluru jail inmates receive mushroom farming training

Mangaluru Prisoners at Mangaluru jail are set to benefit from mushroom farming training organised with the involvement of Prison Ministry India. The initiative aims to provide inmates with practical skills that could help them pursue livelihood opportunities after their release. Mushroom cultivation is considered a useful agricultural activity because it can be undertaken in a relatively small space with suitable growing conditions. With proper training and access to basic resources, it can offer opportunities for self-employment and income generation. Vocational training programmes in prisons play an important role in rehabilitation by helping inmates learn new skills and prepare for life outside prison. Such initiatives can also encourage confidence, discipline and productive engagement during their period of incarceration. The mushroom farming programme is expected to introduce participants to the basic methods involved in cultivation. These may include understanding growing conditions, preparing the cultivation environment, maintaining hygiene and handling the crop. Practical knowledge of cultivation and marketing can help participants explore the activity as a potential livelihood. Prison Ministry India works in the prison welfare and rehabilitation field, supporting efforts to assist prisoners and encourage their reintegration into society. Initiatives that combine training with rehabilitation can help inmates develop constructive skills and improve their prospects of finding work or starting small ventures after release. The programme at Mangaluru jail highlights the importance of providing prisoners with opportunities for learning and personal development. Skill-based activities can support rehabilitation while helping inmates prepare for a more independent life after completing their sentences. Further details about the training schedule, number of participating prisoners and the organisers' plans for continuing the programme were not available in the supplied excerpt.