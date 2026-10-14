Mangaluru airport taxi drivers warn of indefinite strike

CH NEWS, MANGALURU Taxi and maxicab drivers and owners in the coastal areas have expressed their anger against the newly implemented Rs 50 entry fee for commercial vehicles and the increased pick-up rates at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The Presidents of taxi associations from both districts have launched a direct attack, saying that the central government is continuously imposing a burden on local drivers after handing over the management of the airport to the Adani Group. Dakshina Kannada District Taximen and Maxicab Association President K Anand said, we have already met the MPs and concerned superiors and made a request. However, none of our demands have been fulfilled. They are imposing a burden on taxis by implementing a system of chaos that is not found anywhere else in the country. We had asked them to first give 10 minutes free, and then charge for the additional period. They have acted as they agreed, and now they have suddenly cancelled that too and imposed a fee of Rs 50 for entry. They are charging the same fee for auto rickshaws. We should also be given 8 minutes of free entry like private vehicles. The additional Rs 180 pick-up fee should be reduced to Rs 100. This Rs 50 entry fee should be cancelled immediately. We are giving a deadline of 10 days for this. If this is not resolved, we will join hands with like-minded organizations from both districts and hold an indefinite sit-in near Kenjaru, he warned. Udupi District Taximen Association President Raghupathi Bhat also spoke. Responding to the objections of taxi associations, a spokesperson for the Mangalore International Airport has maintained that the fee being imposed is similar to the regulations prevailing at major airports in the country. This entry fee has been introduced for the first time to control traffic congestion, ensure smooth movement and maintain security on the airport grounds. Although this fee is being introduced for the first time at the airport, taxi drivers do not have to bear the burden of its cost from their own pockets, he said.