Mandya prepares for Chief Minister’s visit on October 31

CH NEWS, MANDYA Karnataka Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Mandya district on October 31 to inaugurate completed development projects and lay foundation stones for new works. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar has directed officials to complete all preparations well in advance to ensure the programme runs smoothly. Chairing a preparatory meeting at his office, Dr. Kumar instructed departments to submit verified lists of projects ready for inauguration or foundation-laying. The details must include accurate technical information and official signatures. He said draft lists would not be accepted. Project details, including costs and progress, must be finalized in coordination with the respective MLAs. The programme will be held on the Mandya University campus. Officials have been directed to arrange the stage, seating, drinking water, food, sanitation and public access facilities. Committees have been formed, with responsibilities assigned to ensure proper coordination among departments. Officials must also submit detailed information about government welfare schemes and beneficiaries. Records should clearly show the number of people who have already received benefits, assistance ready for distribution and the progress of ongoing schemes. Accurate statistics will be required for the Chief Minister’s programme. As around 40,000 people are expected to attend, arrangements for food and drinking water must be adequate. Departments have also been asked to establish exhibition stalls showcasing their schemes, achievements and public services. District Superintendent of Police Dr. Shobharani V.J. said around 800 buses were planned to transport visitors. Designated parking areas, signboards and traffic management measures would be arranged. Barricades and security arrangements would also be made at the helipad where the Chief Minister’s helicopter is expected to land. Officials will ensure cleanliness, public safety and law and order. The meeting was attended by Project Director Chandrashekhar, Agriculture Department Joint Director Jayaswamy G.S., Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director Prateek Hegde, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Bettaswamy, Mandya University Vice-Chancellor Kalpashree and other district-level officials.