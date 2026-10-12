Mandya gears up for Grand Dasara festivities

CH NEWS, MANDYA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar on Monday issued key administrative directions during an official meeting, ordering the rapid completion of pending civic tasks while finalizing elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Srirangapatna Dasara festival. Reviewing core governance schemes, the Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to accelerate youth registrations under the ‘Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas’ across all taluks to achieve complete coverage. He stressed that both rural and urban youth must register promptly through online and offline channels. Turning to agrarian relief, Dr. Kumar issued a strict deadline of October 15 for concluding the district-wide crop survey. He warned that delays could obstruct the release of essential input subsidies to affected farmers, urging revenue and agriculture teams to work together seamlessly. Focusing next on the historic Srirangapatna Dasara celebrations running from October 12 to 18, Dr. Kumar called for meticulous public arrangements. Given the large anticipated crowds, departments must provide clean drinking water, adequate sanitation, efficient vehicle parking, and strict crowd safety measures to ensure visitors and visiting artists face no difficulties. The celebrations begin with the energetic ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ on October 12 and 13 at the Taluk Sports Stadium. The formal inauguration and traditional Jumbo Savari procession will take place on October 15 at Kirangur Banni Mantapa, followed by evening classical dance recitals and vocal performances near Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple. An action-packed schedule is slated for October 16, featuring a morning marathon, yoga contests, traditional games, a chess tournament, and film screenings at local cinema halls. Literary enthusiasts will attend a poets' meet, while renowned singer Kailash Kher will perform live at night. On October 17, visitors can participate in a Karighatta hill-climbing trek, mass Surya Namaskara, rural wrestling matches, and a musical show headlined by popular playback artist Javed Ali. The festival concludes on October 18 with festive sports competitions, a regional bodybuilding championship, and the valedictory ceremony. Singer Chandan Shetty will deliver the grand musical finale. Organizers urged people from across the state to attend in large numbers to celebrate Karnataka’s rich cultural legacy. Grand Kaveri Aarathi begins at Brindavan Gardens The famous Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagara will host the six-day ‘Kaveri Aarathi’ and vibrant cultural celebrations from October 16 to 21 to mark this year's Dasara festivities. Reviewing arrangements at an official meeting on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar directed departments to work in close coordination. The Water Resources Department, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, and the local administration have jointly organized the festival. The Chief Minister will officially launch the grand celebrations on Friday evening alongside prominent religious pontiffs and state ministers, offering visitors a memorable cultural experience.