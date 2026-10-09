Mandatory quality inspections, pothole-free roads: BCCC Commissioner

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a decisive move to overhaul urban infrastructure management, Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G. has issued strict directives making rigorous quality inspections mandatory for every ongoing development project within municipal limits. Warning that accountability will be strictly enforced, the commissioner emphasized that engineers failing to maintain rigorous construction standards or neglecting timelines will face severe disciplinary action. Addressing a high-level progress review meeting at the Commissioner’s Conference Hall on M.G. Road, Commissioner Jagadish reviewed critical civic portfolios, including arterial road asphalting, public grievance redressal, unclaimed vehicle removal, and traffic junction upgrades. He instructed municipal engineers and quality control officials to personally supervise works at project sites and submit comprehensive weekly compliance reports. Furthermore, to prevent wasteful public expenditure caused by repetitive construction, the corporation mandated that all underlying civil utility works must be completed fully before any road asphalting begins. With seasonal rains leaving roads battered, the commissioner set a firm deadline for engineers to inspect every arterial and sub-arterial corridor and ensure that all potholes are thoroughly repaired using advanced jet-patcher machinery by the end of October 2026. Addressing pedestrian safety, he directed that newly constructed footpaths must adhere strictly to prescribed height standards, equipped with smooth ramps and high-quality kerbstone installations. In tandem with infrastructure upgrades, the civic body is stepping up enforcement on urban order. Officials were ordered to coordinate with traffic police to clear all abandoned and unclaimed vehicles obstructing public movement after serving a seven-day notice period. Additionally, municipal staff have been instructed to fast-track the resolution of pending public complaints logged through the Sahaaya portal, ensuring transparent and time-bound delivery of civic services across central Bengaluru.