Maharashtra man gets life imprisonment for murder

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi A district court in Kalaburagi has sentenced a Maharashtra man to life imprisonment and imposed a total fine of ₹30,000 for murdering a man by crushing his head with a stone for money at Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk. The convict, Navnath Mahapure, is a native of Satara district in Maharashtra. According to the prosecution, Mahesh Kolate, a young man from Pune district in Maharashtra, had a habit of travelling from place to place. During one such trip, he visited the Dattatreya temple at Deval Ganagapur, where he became acquainted with Mahapure while travelling on a bus. Both men reportedly consumed alcohol and later went to a bar in Ganagapur to purchase liquor. Noticing that Mahesh was carrying a substantial amount of money, Mahapure allegedly decided to murder him for financial gain. On the night of June 25, 2024, Mahapure killed Mahesh by dropping a stone on his head and fled after stealing ₹3,600 from the victim, according to the prosecution. The then Circle Police Inspector of Afzalpur police station, Channayya S. Hiremath, investigated the case and filed a chargesheet based on evidence, including DNA analysis, forensic laboratory reports and CCTV footage. After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, Third Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarita D. sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a total fine of ₹30,000. Government Public Prosecutor Nagappa C. Nakaman argued the case on behalf of the prosecution.