‘Madhvacharya’s philosophy remains an eternal ideal today’

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy said Madhvacharya’s Dvaita philosophy and teachings remain relevant in addressing growing unrest and conflicts across the world. He was speaking at the Sri Madhvacharya Jayanti celebration held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall on Wednesday. The programme was organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, City Municipal Council and the Department of Kannada and Culture. Kumaraswamy said great thinkers such as Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya, Madhvacharya and Basavanna shared valuable messages through their lives. He noted that selfishness was increasing unrest and violence, and said society could achieve peace by studying and practising their teachings. He added that the government had decided to celebrate Madhvacharya Jayanti officially. However, the event was held simply due to the Model Code of Conduct for Legislative Council elections. He urged people to protect their cultural heritage and pass traditions on to future generations. Madhvacharya’s installation of the Sri Krishna idol in Udupi and establishment of the Ashta Mathas were also highlighted. P. S. Manjunath, president of the Brahmana Sangha, said Jayanti celebrations would become meaningful only when people followed the teachings of great thinkers in their daily lives. He welcomed the government’s decision to celebrate Madhvacharya Jayanti and appealed for similar official recognition of Ramanujacharya Jayanti. Prabhanjanachar, an administrator at Uttaradi Matha, explained Madhvacharya’s spiritual contributions and his efforts to promote knowledge and the welfare of all living beings. He also highlighted Madhvacharya’s commitment to justice and integrity. The 37 Sarvamula texts authored by Madhvacharya continue to guide people, speakers noted. They also said the Advaita, Vishishtadvaita and Dvaita philosophies aimed to guide humanity towards a righteous life. Several dignitaries, including T.K. Nagaraja Rao, Vadiraj, Dwarakanath, Vasudevamurthy and Vidwan Raghavachar, attended the programme. Usha and Yellappa from the Department of Kannada and Culture were also present. Dr. Naveen Maskal served as the master of ceremonies.