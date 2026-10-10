Leader alleges fund irregularities before protest

CH NEWS, Bidar Alleging irregularities in the utilisation of government grants allocated for Christian community development in Bidar district, Christian community leader Isa Kempra has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the construction of community halls, churches and other infrastructure projects. Addressing the issue, Kempra alleged that several community halls had been constructed using government grants, but many members of the Christian community were unaware of their existence or locations. He questioned why the community had not been informed about these facilities and alleged that some community halls were being used as private properties. He cited alleged irregularities at Shahpur Gate, TDB Colony, Rajgond Colony, Kumbhalwada and Hardakeri, among other localities. He said inspections were also being carried out in Humnabad and Bhalki to identify projects undertaken using grants meant for church-related activities and community development. Kempra alleged that certain societies and churches had received grants multiple times for similar works. Referring to Kolar, he claimed that funds had reportedly been sanctioned on six occasions. He also questioned repeated allocations for compound walls, burial grounds and church construction, demanding clarity on the selection of beneficiaries and the utilisation of funds. He further sought details of the projects reportedly covering 15 churches in the Shahpur Gate area and questioned the status of works said to have been initiated in Anand Nagar. He said a complaint would be submitted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while a representation would also be submitted to the district administration, seeking a thorough investigation into the alleged misuse of public funds and recovery of any misappropriated amount. He demanded that funds meant for the Christian community be utilised for their intended purposes. Kempra warned of an intensified agitation if the authorities failed to respond within five days. He announced that a major protest, including a gherao of the Minority Welfare Department, would be organised on October 15 if the demands were not addressed. He asserted that the community would continue its agitation until the allegations were investigated and appropriate action was taken.