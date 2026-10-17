Laxmi Hebbalkar backs sugarcane farmers' Padayatra

Belagavi Former minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has extended her full and unequivocal support to the ongoing sugarcane farmers' padayatra in Belagavi. The protest march, spearheaded by prominent farmer leader Chunappa Poojary, is pressing for a significant hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane, alongside several other critical demands aimed at safeguarding the agricultural community's welfare. Demonstrating her solidarity, Minister Hebbalkar personally telephoned the agitating farmers during their march to assure them of her backing. Her endorsement has notably bolstered the morale of the protesters, strengthening their ongoing struggle for fair agricultural policies and better remuneration. Adding to the family's active engagement, her son, Mrinal Hebbalkar, physically joined the farmers' protest on the ground to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them and echo their grievances. The agitating farmers have voiced serious concerns over pricing and operational challenges, urging the government to take immediate corrective action. The high-profile political backing from the Hebbalkar family adds substantial weight to the farmers' agitation, turning regional attention toward the pressing issues plaguing sugarcane growers in Belagavi. Observers note that this strong political alignment could amplify pressure on authorities to expedite negotiations and address the core demands raised during the march, ensuring fair economic returns for cultivators across the district.