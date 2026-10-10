Lawyers demand High Court mobile bench for Central Karnataka

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA Senior advocate K. Basappa Gowda has demanded that a High Court mobile bench be established in Shivamogga to provide easier access to justice for people in Central Karnataka. He said the region should receive priority instead of Mangaluru. Speaking at a press conference, Gowda said a three-member committee constituted by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court would examine the possibility of establishing a mobile bench. The committee is expected to visit several districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Kodagu, and submit a report. Gowda said the delegation might also visit Shivamogga. He recalled meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier and requesting a mobile bench for Central Karnataka. Although the Chief Minister had assured them, the demand remained unfulfilled, he said. He questioned the inclusion of Hassan and Davanagere in the committee's review, stating that there had been no demand for a High Court bench in those districts. He expressed concern that Shivamogga and neighbouring districts might be brought under the jurisdiction of a proposed Mangaluru bench. Travelling to Mangaluru for court proceedings would cause difficulties for lawyers and litigants, increasing travel time and expenses, Gowda said. He added that people from Shivamogga had already accepted travelling to Bengaluru for judicial services, but reaching Mangaluru would be more challenging. With High Court benches already functioning in Kalaburagi and Dharwad, he urged the authorities to establish a mobile bench centred in Shivamogga to serve Central Karnataka. Gowda also recalled that lawyers at a conference held in Shivamogga in 1950 had demanded a High Court mobile bench for the district. Political party representatives, association leaders, lawyers and other prominent citizens attended the press conference and supported the discussion on regional judicial access. At a Glance • Core Demand: Establish central bench in Shimoga. • Key Concern: Avoid travel inconvenience to Mangalore. • Action Plan: Second phase sit-in starts December 12. • Stakeholder Stand: Multi-party leaders strongly oppose inclusion.