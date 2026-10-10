Lakhs gear up for K-SET across Karnataka

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is finalizing comprehensive administrative preparations to conduct the prestigious Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) for assistant professor positions on October 11, 2026. With over 1.29 lakh aspirants registered across the state, regional authorities have instituted rigorous security protocols and surveillance mechanisms across all designated examination venues to ensure absolute transparency and fair play. The statewide competitive examination will see participation from 1,29,212 candidates vying for eligibility across 37 distinct academic disciplines. To streamline logistics, KEA has established 326 specialized examination centers spread across 11 key administrative districts, including Bengaluru North and South, Ballari, Belagavi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayapura. While Bengaluru serves as the primary hub hosting examinations for all 37 subjects concurrently, the remaining ten district centers will facilitate tests for 13 major subjects. The test is scheduled to run in a single combined session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Candidates will be provided question booklets and separate Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets simultaneously for both sections: a 100-mark General Knowledge and teaching aptitude paper, and a 200-mark rigorous subject-specific evaluation, summing up to a three-hour composite test window. Stringent entry protocols have been mandated by the examination authority to curb malpractice. Aspirants must strictly adhere to prescribed dress codes and clear multi-tier identity verifications, including mandatory facial recognition scans and biometric checks at the gates. Extensive deployments of state police personnel and Home Guards, alongside comprehensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording inside all examination halls, will maintain unbroken surveillance throughout the testing hours. KEA officials have urged all registered candidates to report to their respective venues well in advance alongside valid hall tickets and authorized government-issued photo identification cards.