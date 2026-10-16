KWIN City plot allotments must begin by March

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil has directed officials to accelerate work on the State Government’s KWIN City project, setting a target for significant progress and plot allotments by February–March next year. He instructed the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to complete essential works on a war footing, operate round the clock and submit progress reports every 15 days. Patil chaired a review meeting with officials at Khanija Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday. He said the Industries Department must form a dedicated team to ensure timely implementation, with members working directly from the project site. Issues related to land acquisition, access roads, drainage and other infrastructure must be resolved immediately, he said. The 5,000-acre project is expected to attract global companies, universities, law schools, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), research organisations, hospitals, innovation centres and start-ups. Patil stressed that the facilities must meet global standards and called for close coordination with the agency responsible for designing the project. He said investors must receive quality accommodation, a common facility centre, sports complex, access roads, parks, electricity connections and other essential infrastructure. An additional Chief Engineer’s post could be created if required to speed up the work. KIADB must also accommodate different investor needs, including self-built facilities, build-to-suit buildings and agreements with construction companies before applications are submitted. Patil set a target of achieving maximum possible progress within five months and urged officials to explain KWIN City’s advantages clearly to investors. He warned that delays could push investors towards other destinations and called for plot allotments without unnecessary waiting. He also directed officials to begin the second phase at the earliest and work collectively to attract investments worth ₹50,000 crore. Industries Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar, Commissioner Khushboo Goyal, Technical Adviser Aravind Galagali, KIADB Chief Executive Officer Govinda Reddy, Special Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan and Chief Engineer Veerabhadraiah attended the meeting.