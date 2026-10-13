Kumaraswamy seeks CBI probe into sting operation, targets Shivakumar

CH NEWS BENGALURU Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged sting operation controversy in Karnataka, claiming that a former Chief Minister had been forced to seek court protection. Addressing a press conference at J.P. Bhavan, Kumaraswamy said issues such as sugarcane farmers’ demands, drought and drinking water shortages had taken a back seat amid the controversy. He said the Nija Horatagarara Vedike had submitted a complaint to the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority on October 9. He also claimed that a former Chief Minister had approached the court seeking a stay. Targeting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy alleged that he had encouraged sting operations and should now face their consequences. The Union Minister also referred to the circulation of pen drives containing allegations against Prajwal Revanna before the parliamentary elections. He criticised the alleged exposure of women’s identities and questioned the lack of action over the incident. Kumaraswamy cited earlier controversies involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and other alleged sting operations, asking why a comprehensive investigation had not been initiated. He further claimed that four retired police officers had been appointed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Sadashivanagar residence to gather information about discussions involving ministers. He demanded a transparent probe into the allegation. Kumaraswamy said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek a CBI investigation, stressing that nobody should be deliberately made a scapegoat. He also urged Siddaramaiah to speak out on the controversy.