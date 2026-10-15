Kumaraswamy dares Kharge, demands judicial probe

CH NEWS BENGALURU Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday challenged Home Minister Priyank Kharge to order a judge-led inquiry into the sting operation controversy, alleging political interference and questioning the arrest of his party workers. Kumaraswamy visited the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office, protested the arrests of Janata Dal (Secular) workers in connection with the sting operation video. He demanded that the police question him directly instead of targeting his party workers. “Our party workers have not indulged in such activities. Why are you arresting them? Question me directly. That is why I have come to the Commissioner’s office,” Kumaraswamy said. He challenged Kharge to initiate a judicial probe and dared the Home Minister to arrest him, accusing him of lacking the courage to act against him. “I am not indulging in cowardly acts like him. I am speaking with courage. The fight has begun,” Kumaraswamy said. The Union Minister also released photographs purportedly showing Prashanth, who appeared in the sting operation video, with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Rakesh Shetty. Kumaraswamy alleged that Prashanth was a rowdy-sheeter and demanded his immediate arrest. These allegations have not been independently established. Taking aim at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy described Shivakumar as a “pioneer of sting operations”. He also questioned how confidential discussions from Cabinet meetings were being leaked to the media. Alleging that the controversy was diverting attention from the State’s drought situation, Kumaraswamy called for a judicial investigation to establish the facts. The controversy has intensified political exchanges between the ruling Congress and the JD(S), with the arrests and the circumstances surrounding the video emerging as key points of contention. “Our party workers have not indulged in such activities. Why are you arresting them? Question me directly. That is why I have come to the Commissioner’s office.” HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister

Sting Probe Row

• Demand: Judicial probe into sting operation video • Challenge: Kumaraswamy dares Priyank Kharge to arrest him • Protest: Arrest of JD(S) workers • Key demand: Question Kumaraswamy directly • Allegation: Confidential Cabinet discussions leaked to media

Political row over sting operation

The sting operation controversy has triggered a confrontation between the Congress government and the JD(S). Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has questioned the police action against his party workers and demanded an independent judicial inquiry. He has also raised questions about alleged leaks of confidential Cabinet discussions. The allegations and claims surrounding the video remain matters for investigation, with a judicial probe sought by Kumaraswamy to establish the facts.