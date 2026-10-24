Kumaraswamy accuses govt of covering KPSC scam, sting operation

CH NEWS, Hassan Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused the Karnataka government of attempting to cover up alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam. Responding to Minister Priyank Kharge's statement that 80 per cent of the sting operation investigation had been completed, Kumaraswamy questioned the progress made in the KPSC case. Speaking to reporters in Holenarasipura, Kumaraswamy asked how much truth had emerged from investigations into recruitment cases involving Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), veterinary candidates and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials. "If 80 per cent of the sting operation investigation is complete, what has happened to the KPSC scam investigation? While 80 per cent of the sting investigation is complete, 90 per cent of the KPSC scam has been covered up," he alleged. Kumaraswamy claimed that certain officials were being used to conceal irregularities and expressed doubts about whether the investigation would reach a logical conclusion. He also questioned allegations that the government had helped accused persons secure anticipatory bail, despite Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling for an investigation. The Union Minister challenged the authorities to examine the mobile phones and laptops of his social media team in connection with the case. Referring to reports of 170 to 180 alleged sting operation instances, he questioned how much evidence had been seized by investigators. Emphasising the need for an independent investigation and transparency, Kumaraswamy alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the matter under the pretext of conducting a probe. He also referred to the death of Vicky and the controversy surrounding the sting operation, warning that he would continue to fight until the issues were addressed. His remarks came amid an ongoing political dispute over the investigation and allegations of irregularities in recruitment and the handling of the sting operation case.