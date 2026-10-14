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KSRTC launches new routes from Mangaluru

By wungminao jajo · 1 min read
KSRTC launches new routes from Mangaluru
KSRTC launches new routes from Mangaluru

CH NEWS, MANGALURU The Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched new bus services to Ernakulam, Tirupati and Hyderabad. A Volvo multi-axle bus service has been introduced on the Mangaluru-Ernakulam route, while Pallakki non-AC sleeper buses will operate on the Mangaluru-Tirupati and Mangaluru-Hyderabad routes. Advance booking facilities are available for all these services, a senior divisional controller stated in a press release. Mangaluru-Ernakulam (Volvo multi-axle): The bus will depart from Mangaluru at 9 pm and from Ernakulam at 8:30 pm. The travel fare is fixed at Rs 1,000. Mangaluru-Tirupati (Pallakki non-AC sleeper): The bus will leave Mangaluru at 12 noon and depart from Tirupati at 5:30 pm. The ticket is priced at Rs 1,600. Mangaluru-Hyderabad (Pallakki non-AC sleeper): The bus will depart from Mangaluru at 1 pm and leave Hyderabad at 4 pm. The fare for this route is Rs 1,800.

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