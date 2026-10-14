KSRTC launches new routes from Mangaluru

CH NEWS, MANGALURU The Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched new bus services to Ernakulam, Tirupati and Hyderabad. A Volvo multi-axle bus service has been introduced on the Mangaluru-Ernakulam route, while Pallakki non-AC sleeper buses will operate on the Mangaluru-Tirupati and Mangaluru-Hyderabad routes. Advance booking facilities are available for all these services, a senior divisional controller stated in a press release. Mangaluru-Ernakulam (Volvo multi-axle): The bus will depart from Mangaluru at 9 pm and from Ernakulam at 8:30 pm. The travel fare is fixed at Rs 1,000. Mangaluru-Tirupati (Pallakki non-AC sleeper): The bus will leave Mangaluru at 12 noon and depart from Tirupati at 5:30 pm. The ticket is priced at Rs 1,600. Mangaluru-Hyderabad (Pallakki non-AC sleeper): The bus will depart from Mangaluru at 1 pm and leave Hyderabad at 4 pm. The fare for this route is Rs 1,800.