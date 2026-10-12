KPSC scam accused gets interim bail to attend daughter’s naming ceremony

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Karnataka High Court has granted interim bail to Basavaraj Kannale, a key accused in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer recruitment scam, from October 15 to 20 to attend his infant daughter’s naming ceremony. A single-judge Bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while hearing Kannale’s petition. The court directed the government to arrange an escort to take him to his hometown in Bidar and bring him back. It also prohibited him from using a mobile phone during the interim bail period. The Bench noted that investigators had raised serious objections and expressed apprehension that Kannale might abscond. It questioned why an escorted journey at government expense would pose a problem under the circumstances. Kannale’s counsel had sought one week’s interim bail on humanitarian grounds, submitting that his wife had given birth to a girl and he wanted to attend the naming ceremony on the child’s 12th day. The counsel argued that the government could monitor him if necessary. Opposing the plea, the State government’s counsel alleged that Kannale had collected money from several candidates and carried out transactions worth crores of rupees through cooperative banks. He was also accused of purchasing jewellery with alleged bribe money for the fiancée of IAS officer Gnanendra Kumar Gangwar, who had served as examination controller. The State argued that Kannale should not be allowed to travel alone and said CID officials could escort him to Bidar and back. BAIL CONDITIONS • Accused: Basavaraj Kannale • Case: KPSC veterinary officer recruitment scam • Bail period: October 15–20 • Travel: Government-arranged escort to Bidar and back • Restriction: No mobile phone use during the period

RECRUITMENT SCAM CASE Basavaraj Kannale, a native of Bidar, was detained by the Criminal Investigation Department in New Delhi in connection with alleged irregularities in veterinary officer recruitment. Investigators accused him of collecting money from candidates in exchange for appointments. A trial court had earlier rejected his interim bail plea following the birth of his child. Kannale subsequently approached the High Court, seeking relief to attend his daughter’s naming ceremony.