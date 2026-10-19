KPSC recruitment scam: Question papers allegedly sold to over 10 people

CH NEWS BENGALURU Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam, with the prime accused, Basavaraj Kannale, allegedly selling question papers to more than 10 people despite claiming that he would supply them to only one or two candidates. According to details emerging from the investigation, Gnanendra Kumar received ₹1.3 crore in cash from Kannale. He allegedly purchased gold jewellery worth ₹23 lakh and transferred ₹25 lakh to two members of his family. Investigators have also uncovered details of how the question paper and answer key were allegedly copied and transferred before the examination. Gnanendra Kumar reportedly recorded the question paper and answer key on a tablet at his office. On January 7, a day before the examination, he copied the material onto an HP pen drive and handed it over to Kannale. The tablet was subsequently allegedly broken and discarded to destroy evidence, according to information that emerged during the probe. Investigators are examining the alleged movement of the question paper, the financial transactions and the steps taken to conceal evidence. The finding that the papers may have reached more than 10 people has raised further questions about the possible scale of the alleged leak. The investigation is continuing to establish the roles of those involved and trace the money linked to the alleged sale of question papers.