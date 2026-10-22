Kodi Mutt seer predicts good rains, winter crops

CH NEWS, Dharwad Kodi Mutt seer Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji has predicted favourable rainfall and a bountiful winter harvest this year, expressing hope for agricultural prosperity, peace and better living conditions. Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, the seer said good rainfall would benefit farmers and help improve agricultural production. He also expressed hope that water-related concerns would ease and that people would be able to live peacefully without diseases and hardships. Recalling his earlier prediction about food shortages and deaths, Swamiji said the situation had unfolded as he had anticipated. He expressed optimism about the coming season, hoping that adequate rainfall would bring prosperity to farmers and benefit aquatic life. His remarks were presented as a spiritual prediction and not as a scientific weather forecast. Jambu Savari symbolises Karnataka’s unity Speaking about the Dharwad Jambu Savari celebrations, Swamiji emphasised the importance of maintaining cultural unity across Karnataka. He said the state should progress together while preserving its rich literary, cultural and traditional heritage. He described the Dharwad Jambu Savari, along with the famous Mysuru procession, as a symbol of shared cultural identity connecting different parts of the state. He stressed that such celebrations help preserve traditions and promote a sense of unity among people. The seer also highlighted the importance of upholding the values and ideals passed down by previous generations. He said these principles continued to guide people towards responsible and humane living. Hopes for peace and prosperity Responding to questions about state politics, Swamiji said people were better placed to assess the political situation. He expressed his goodwill towards everyone and avoided making specific political predictions. He reiterated that farmers needed sufficient rainfall to protect their crops and improve their livelihoods. He also expressed hope that diseases and other difficulties would be overcome, allowing people to enjoy better health, peace and prosperity.