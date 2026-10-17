Kodagu prepares for Kaveri Teerthodbhava celebrations

Madikeri Preparations are in full swing at Talakaveri in Kodagu district for the annual Kaveri Teerthodbhava, the sacred occasion marking the appearance of holy water at the origin of the River Kaveri. The auspicious event is scheduled to take place at 7:50 pm Oct 17 during Mesha Lagna. The district administration has made extensive arrangements to accommodate the large number of devotees expected to visit the holy site. More than one lakh people are anticipated to gather at Talakaveri to witness the sacred moment and offer prayers. The premises surrounding the Brahmakundike, the sacred tank where the Teerthodbhava takes place, have been decorated with colourful flowers. The sanctum sanctorum, which houses the sacred Kaveri lamp, has also been beautifully adorned with silver coverings as part of the preparations. Devotees from various parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states have already started arriving at Talakaveri. The annual event holds immense religious and cultural significance, particularly among people who consider the River Kaveri sacred and associate it with prosperity, life and spiritual purification. District-in-charge Minister Narendraswamy is also scheduled to participate in the celebrations. Strong security measures in place The district administration and police department have introduced comprehensive arrangements to manage the expected crowd and ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Barricades have been installed at important locations to regulate the movement of devotees and maintain order around the sacred tank. Police personnel have been deployed to manage crowds and facilitate the orderly movement of pilgrims seeking darshan. The arrangements are intended to prevent congestion and ensure that devotees can participate in the religious ceremony safely. According to religious belief, the moment of Teerthodbhava marks the sacred manifestation of the River Kaveri. Devotees also believe that the presence of the River Ganga can be felt during this auspicious occasion. Taking a holy dip in the Brahmakundike at the designated moment is considered spiritually significant and is believed to cleanse one's sins. With elaborate decorations, security arrangements and a large gathering expected, Talakaveri is preparing to host one of Kodagu's most important annual religious celebrations.