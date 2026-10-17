Khandre confident of Congress candidate’s victory

Bidar Minister Eshwar Khandre has expressed confidence that Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur will secure a decisive victory, stating that the party is receiving strong support across Bidar district. As part of the election campaign, Congress leaders have been visiting private schools and interacting with teachers to seek their support for Mattur. Leaders, including 400 Hem Khan, Bhimrao Patil, Mannan Seth, Job Shetty and Vinod Appi, participated in discussions with teachers. Tankers to ensure drinking water supply Responding to questions about the drinking water shortage in Bidar district, Khandre said the administration was taking the issue seriously. He said discussions had already been held with the Deputy Commissioner to ensure adequate drinking water supply until June and July next year. He explained that expert assessments of reservoir storage levels and future drinking water requirements would be considered before deciding whether to release water from the Karanja Dam. The government was also taking into account the possibility of severe drought and uncertainty over rainfall forecasts while planning water management measures, he said. Khandre assured residents that drinking water would be supplied through tankers wherever necessary. Officials had been instructed to ensure that people did not face drinking water shortages, and tanker-based supply was already underway in affected areas. He said the administration was committed to addressing the drinking water crisis and taking necessary measures to meet the needs of residents in the coming months.