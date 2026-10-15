Keralam assembly seeks western ghats ESA exemptions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The Keralam Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to accept the State government’s revised proposal seeking the exclusion of 8,590.69 square kilometres across 98 revenue villages from the Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). The resolution, moved by Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sunny Joseph, called on the Centre to issue the final notification on the Western Ghats ESA only after considering the State’s revised proposal. The move aims to protect residents’ livelihoods while ensuring the region’s ecological conservation. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan told the House that the United Democratic Front (UDF) government had maintained the same position on the issue as the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration. The discussion followed Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan’s suggestion that the resolution acknowledge the work undertaken by successive governments over the past decade. Mr. Joseph agreed to incorporate the suggestion, acknowledging that the final proposal resulted from the efforts of successive administrations. He also accepted a suggestion from BJP MLA V. Muraleedharan that the resolution mention the Centre’s decision not to issue the final notification in the interest of the public. The resolution further urged the Centre to ensure that ESA restrictions are not applied beyond the designated boundaries. It sought a review of provisions affecting certain industries, including dairy processing units, slaughterhouses, Common Effluent Treatment Plants and healthcare institutions using diesel generator systems exceeding five megavolt-amperes. It also called for consideration of exemptions for new healthcare facilities, pumped-storage hydropower projects and townships exceeding 50 hectares established to rehabilitate people affected by disasters or other distress, subject to environmental regulations and statutory clearances. The State additionally sought the exclusion of the Cardamom Hill Reserve, citing its established cardamom cultivation, human settlements and existing infrastructure. The resolution stressed that the final notification should protect the Western Ghats’ ecological integrity while safeguarding farmers, traditional agricultural practices, public health and essential infrastructure. It called for the complete exclusion of human settlements, agricultural lands and plantations from the ESA notification.