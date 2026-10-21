Karwar forest team collects plastic waste along coastline

CH NEWS, Karwar The Coastal and Marine Ecosystem Unit of the Karwar Forest Department has collected around 4,000 kg of plastic waste through beach-cleaning operations along the coastline from Majali to Ankola, marking a major effort to protect marine life and reduce pollution. The waste was collected over 22 days of active operations during a three-month period. It was segregated and handed over to the respective Urban Local Bodies for proper disposal, with official acknowledgements obtained from the authorities. The department’s officers and staff conduct regular weekly beach-cleaning drives and also participate in programmes organised by other organisations. These efforts aim to achieve a plastic-free coastline, cleaner seas and safer marine biodiversity. Plastic bottles, bags and food packaging discarded along beaches threaten fish, turtles and other marine creatures. Ocean currents carry waste to distant areas, while broken-down plastics form microplastics that may enter the food chain. Removing plastic waste helps reduce the pressure on coastal and marine ecosystems. However, collecting waste alone cannot solve the problem. Reducing plastic consumption, recycling and avoiding littering are equally important. Tourists, fisherfolk, residents and business owners must adopt environmentally friendly practices to achieve lasting results. The cleaning operations are carried out by Range Forest Officers, Deputy Range Forest Officers, Forest Guards and Forest Watchers under the leadership of the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Karwar, and the guidance of the Assistant Conservators of Forests in Karwar and Ankola subdivisions. Range Forest Officer Gajanan S. Naik said protecting the coast was a shared responsibility and called on tourists to dispose of plastic and food packaging responsibly. He stressed that small actions by visitors could help preserve clean beaches and protect the natural environment for future generations. Continued public participation, responsible waste disposal and regular cleaning drives remain essential to safeguarding marine biodiversity and maintaining a healthy coastline.