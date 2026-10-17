Karnataka to develop KPS Schools at ₹4,500 crore

Athani The Karnataka government plans to develop Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) across the state at an estimated cost of ₹4,500 cr to provide quality education from pre-primary to pre-university college (PUC) on a single campus, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said. Addressing the centenary celebrations of the upgraded Government Kannada Higher Primary School at Naganur P.K. in Athani taluk of Belagavi district, the minister announced that steps would be taken to upgrade the village's government school into a Karnataka Public School. Bangarappa said around 1.16 crore children were studying in institutions under his department. In the first phase, the government plans to develop 1,200 KPS institutions, creating better educational facilities and improving access to quality schooling. He also said the government was considering providing free vehicles to KPS schools to improve transportation facilities for students. More support for govt school students The minister highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening government schools under the programme 'Our School, Our Responsibility'. He said the initiative sought to encourage public participation in school development and improve educational infrastructure. Bangarappa noted that 13,500 teachers had already been recruited, while the process of recruiting another 17,500 teachers was under way. The government was also implementing a bilingual education policy in the state. He further announced that the Azim Premji Foundation was contributing ₹1,591 crore towards providing eggs to children in government schools. The government was also considering distributing free notebooks, in addition to textbooks, to students up to PUC from the next academic year. The minister stressed that education was essential for shaping children's futures and called on parents and communities to support the development of government schools. Naganur school completes 100 years The Government Kannada Higher Primary School in Naganur P.K. was established in 1926. The centenary celebrations highlighted its history, academic achievements and development over the decades. Bangarappa recalled the contributions of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, who introduced several welfare programmes, including initiatives to encourage enrolment in government schools. Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi, MLC Hanamantha Nirani and other officials attended the event. The minister urged communities to work together to ensure that children receive quality education without placing an excessive financial burden on their families.