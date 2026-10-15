Karnataka records 32% rainfall deficit, highest since 1918

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka recorded a 32% rainfall deficit during the 2026 southwest monsoon, marking its steepest shortfall since 1918, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The deficit exceeded the 31% recorded in 2002, while the state had reported an 18% shortfall in 2023. Between June 1 and September 30, Karnataka received 563.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 831.8 mm. The southwest monsoon season generally extends from June to September, and the deficit is calculated using rainfall recorded during these four months. “The 32% deficit is a cause for concern, as it is among the most significant shortfalls recorded in recent years,” said N. Puviyarasan, director of the IMD in Bengaluru. South interior worst affected South interior Karnataka, comprising 17 districts, recorded the highest regional deficit at 36%. The region received 432.9 mm against the normal 678.4 mm. North Karnataka, which includes 11 districts, recorded a 32% deficit, receiving 329.1 mm against the normal 480.8 mm. Coastal Karnataka, comprising three districts, reported a 28% shortfall, with 2,226.7 mm against the normal 3,093.9 mm. Ramanagara records 87% deficit Ramanagara recorded the state’s highest district-level deficit at 87%, receiving just 59.2 mm against the normal 459.6 mm. Belagavi was the only district to receive rainfall close to its seasonal average, recording 572 mm against the normal 573.3 mm. The IMD attributed the below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall across India to El Niño and local weather conditions. These factors could also influence the northeast monsoon, raising concerns that Karnataka’s rainfall deficit may persist through the year, according to reports.