Karnataka Rachana Vedike plans statewide organizational expansion

CH NEWS, Kolar The Karnataka Rachana Vedike, which has worked for the Kannada cause for 25 years, will expand its organisation across the State, district president Medihala Raghavendra said. Speaking at a meeting of district and taluk-level office-bearers at the Scouts and Guides Bhavan, Raghavendra recalled his participation in several protests for Kannada language, farmers and local issues. He said agitations in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Channapatna and Belagavi strengthened his commitment to the Kannada cause. He recalled a road blockade organised against the arrival of milk from Andhra Pradesh, which had affected the sale of Nandini milk and created difficulties for dairy farmers. He also mentioned protests concerning the Cauvery and Mahadayi river disputes, opposition to non-Kannada films in Kolar, the demand for a university in North Karnataka, campaigns against single-number lotteries and demands for local employment in industries. Raghavendra said he and 26 associates were jailed for four days in Kolar sub-jail in 2017 after gheraoing the then district in-charge minister on January 26 during a protest seeking permanent irrigation facilities. He said the struggle contributed to KC Valley water reaching the district. He also recalled efforts that helped retain the Women’s College in Kolar under Bangalore University instead of transferring it to Bijapur, after which the legal case was dismissed. He called for public cooperation in strengthening the organisation and said there would be no compromise on Karnataka’s land, language, culture, territory or water resources. District general secretary V. Muniraju, Narasapura Shekhar, Naveen, KGF Nanjundappa, Rajashekhar, Bangarapet Manjunatha, Prabhakar Gowda, Manjunath and others attended the meeting. Several office-bearers and members were also present.

SP Praises Activists for Fighting Illegal Lottery Racket

Karnataka Rachana Vedike district president Medihala Raghavendra recalled how District Superintendent of Police Srinivas appreciated their campaign against single-number lotteries in Kolar. Raghavendra said he and his friends conducted simultaneous raids on four single-number lottery outlets, causing losses worth lakhs of rupees to the operators. They later surrendered at Kolar City Police Station. The then Sub-Inspector, Gudegowda, offered them coffee, but the lottery operators did not arrive to file complaints despite a long wait. When the group met SP Srinivas, he warmly welcomed them and acknowledged the damage caused by single-number lotteries to police personnel and their families. He explained that legal limitations had made it difficult to shut down the racket despite complaints. Raghavendra said the SP praised their efforts to protect the public and police families. He expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement shown by the officials.