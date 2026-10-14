Karnataka police to probe alleged sting operation, says Priyank Kharge

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday ruled out a CBI inquiry into the alleged sting operation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that the State police were capable of investigating the case and identifying those responsible. Responding to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s demand for a CBI investigation, Kharge questioned the need for central intervention and claimed that the CBI had yet to complete two or three cases entrusted to it. “Why is a CBI inquiry needed in this case? What is the cause of action?” he asked, adding that the State police would investigate the matter in accordance with the law. Kumaraswamy had alleged that the sting operation was part of a conspiracy to damage Siddaramaiah’s reputation and could be linked to efforts to remove him from office. Kharge said the investigation would establish the facts but declined to disclose its progress. Siddaramaiah obtained an interim injunction from a Bengaluru court on Tuesday, restraining the publication and circulation of a video he described as defamatory. He has denied any connection with it and sought an impartial police investigation. Kharge also criticised Kumaraswamy’s remarks alleging a political conspiracy involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, too, criticised Kumaraswamy over his statements. “The State police are capable of investigating the case and identifying those responsible.” Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Home Minister

STING OPERATION ROW

• STATE’S STAND: Karnataka Police to investigate • CBI DEMAND: Raised by H D Kumaraswamy • PERSON AT CENTRE: Siddaramaiah • COURT ORDER: Interim injunction on video circulation • HOME MINISTER: Priyank Kharge • NEXT STEP: Police investigation

Why the issue escalated

The controversy has triggered a political exchange between the Congress and the JD(S). Kumaraswamy has sought a CBI probe, alleging a conspiracy against Siddaramaiah, while the State government insists that Karnataka Police can investigate the matter. Siddaramaiah has obtained an interim court injunction against circulation of the video. The allegations and claims surrounding the video remain subject to investigation, and its authenticity has not been established in the supplied report.