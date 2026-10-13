Karnataka plans tourism startup policy to boost innovation

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka will formulate a Tourism Startup Promotion Policy to connect the state’s startup ecosystem with tourism-sector challenges and encourage technology-driven solutions, Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George said on Tuesday. The policy will identify practical challenges and emerging requirements in tourism, creating opportunities for startups, young entrepreneurs and innovators to develop solutions. Potential areas include visitor experience, digital services, destination management, sustainable tourism, cleanliness, mobility, safety, accessibility, tourist information and locally rooted experiences. He said the Tourism Department would present its requirements to startups and enable them to develop products, services and solutions. Promising innovations would be tested in real tourism environments, with successful initiatives considered for wider adoption. “Karnataka Tourism should itself become a platform where startups can develop, test and demonstrate solutions that can improve the visitor experience and destination management,” said Tourism Minister K.J. George. George said tourism development must extend beyond creating destinations and physical infrastructure. Innovation, he added, could make visitors’ journeys easier, safer and more memorable while improving destination management. Tourism Secretary Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar said the proposed policy could establish a structured process for identifying challenges, inviting solutions, conducting pilot projects and scaling up successful initiatives. Selected products could be tested at identified tourist destinations and evaluated for effectiveness before being considered for wider implementation. The initiative is expected to provide startups with real-world testing opportunities and potential market access, while helping the department adopt technology and innovation more quickly.