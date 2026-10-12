Karnataka issues notices over delayed scheme wages

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre has cracked down on official negligence, ordering show-cause notices to 308 Panchayat Development Officers, 74 Executive Officers, and 12 Deputy Secretaries over severe delays in wage payments under the VB-G RAM G employment scheme. The state government introduced the work guarantee scheme to stop rural families from leaving their villages due to ongoing drought conditions. Clear operational guidelines stipulate that authorities must transfer wages into workers' accounts within 15 days of work completion. However, routine checks revealed widespread administrative lethargy, prompting the minister to issue written directions to the department’s Secretary and Chief Executive Officers across 12 Zilla Panchayats. Expressing deep displeasure, Khandre noted that funds were promptly released to local bodies, yet unskilled laborers were denied their timely wages. He observed that such irresponsible lapses break public trust, discouraging poor laborers from enrolling in rural works and driving distressed families to migrate in search of livelihoods. The investigation identified payment lapses across 311 Gram Panchayats. Mysuru led the list with 53 affected panchayats, followed closely by Belagavi with 52 and Hassan with 47. Significant payment delays also surfaced in Kodagu, Bagalkote, Udupi, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar. Holding ground-level functionaries accountable, the ministry emphasized that supervising taluk officers and district secretariats share direct responsibility alongside field staff. Officials must now explain the irregular disbursals immediately or face disciplinary measures. The government reiterated its firm commitment to protect laborers, warning that further administrative carelessness in delivering essential rural wages will invite strict punitive action.