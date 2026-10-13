Karnataka aims to become India’s first net-zero State

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka is poised to become India’s first State to achieve net-zero emissions by monetising its carbon resources, said retired IAS officer Upendra Tripathy, vice-chairperson of the State Net-Zero Task Force. The State generates an estimated 175 million tonnes of greenhouse gases annually. The government expects 25 major companies to support Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s initiative to monetise five million tonnes of carbon. Banks will be approached to finance carbon projects, with the long-term goal of monetising the entire estimated volume. Environment Department Principal Secretary S. Srinivasulu stressed coordinated climate action, while Scale Systems Thinking CEO Vikram Bhat called for a systemic approach to capital allocation.