Kalaburagi information commission disposes of 3,694 cases

Kalaburagi The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka Information Commission has disposed of 3,694 cases after conducting hearings for 188 days over the past year and imposed fines totalling ₹7.78 lakh on 80 officials for failing to provide information, State Information Commissioner B. Venkata Singh said. Addressing a press conference, Venkata Singh said hearings began on November 25, 2025. Of the 7,262 cases taken up for hearing, 3,694 had been disposed of. The Commission had also ordered compensation of ₹96,000 to 35 appellants who had faced inconvenience and incurred expenses because officials failed to provide the requested information, he said. Venkata Singh said 20,398 second appeals seeking information had been filed before the Kalaburagi Bench. Of these, 13,468 cases had been disposed of, while 6,930 remained pending. Since February, the bench has been receiving second appeal applications directly. A total of 2,432 such applications had been received so far, he added. Proposal submitted for permanent building Venkata Singh said the Kalaburagi Bench had been functioning since 2024 and was currently operating from a building belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD). Letters had been sent to the Chief Minister, the district in-charge minister and the Deputy Commissioner seeking suitable land for constructing a permanent building for the Commission. The process was underway, he said. He also highlighted the shortage of staff at the Commission. A proposal seeking the appointment of additional personnel had already been submitted to the government. Providing the required staff would help the Commission handle more cases, improve the disposal rate and reduce the backlog of pending appeals, Venkata Singh added.