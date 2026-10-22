K’taka hospitals must disclose medicine purchase prices, MRP from Nov 1

CH NEWS BENGALURU Hospitals across Karnataka will have to display treatment charges and disclose both the purchase price and maximum retail price (MRP) of medicines on patient bills from November 1, under new guidelines issued by the Health Department to improve transparency in medical billing. Hospitals have been directed to display official price lists of available treatments prominently in public areas, preferably near registration counters. Patients must be able to access details of available procedures and their prescribed charges. Medicine bills must separately mention the name, brand, batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date of each drug, along with its purchase price and MRP. The requirement is intended to help patients understand the difference between the procurement cost and the amount charged to them. The guidelines also cover medical equipment, stents and disposable medical supplies. Hospitals must maintain transparency in billing for these items by providing clear information on their purchase costs and the prices charged to patients. Hospitals will have to preserve medicine purchase invoices, procurement-price details and billing records for at least three years. Drug control officials will be authorised to inspect these documents when required. Violations may attract action under the relevant laws. District health officers, chief medical officers and drug control authorities will supervise implementation. The guidelines apply to government, private and trust-run hospitals across Karnataka. The move aims to make hospital expenses easier to verify and improve accountability in billing. However, some private hospitals have reportedly raised objections to the requirements. The department’s monitoring and enforcement will be crucial to ensuring compliance.