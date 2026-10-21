K’taka Home Minister speaks out on Pulakeshinagar explosion

CH NEWS, BENGALURU A sudden explosion at an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar area has triggered widespread concern across the city, prompting immediate responses from top state officials. While festive celebrations for Dasara illuminate the region, the unfortunate incident, which occurred on 20th October afternoon, has left two individuals seriously injured. The victims, identified as Suraj and Allaudin, sustained severe burn injuries from the blast and were rushed swiftly to Victoria Hospital, where specialized medical teams are currently providing intensive treatment for their recovery. Addressing the media regarding the unfolding situation, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that comprehensive investigations are moving forward swiftly, though official confirmation on the nature of the blast awaits formal analysis. He noted that law enforcement agencies and forensic experts are working hand in hand to determine whether the sudden explosion resulted from an accidental chemical reaction involving construction materials or was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device. Urging residents and local communities to remain calm, the Home Minister strongly appealed to the public to avoid spreading unverified information or paying any heed to speculative rumours circulating on social media channels. Preliminary findings by local police indicate that a mysterious bag containing a battery-like object was left on the fourth floor of the multi-story structure. The unexpected detonation has raised serious security questions. Investigators are actively probing whether explosive materials were brought onto the premises days prior to the event. The police have registered a formal suo motu case against both the property owner and the site contractor, holding them legally accountable for site safety lapses. All material samples gathered from the explosion zone have been rushed to the Forensic Science Laboratory for deep chemical and structural analysis. Authorities have also intensified security protocols across urban centers to ensure that public safety remains completely protected throughout the ongoing festive season.