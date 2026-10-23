K’taka DCM advises caution for Saudi travelers

BENGALURU Intensifying state-level intervention amid escalating security concerns and widespread international flight cancellations across West Asia, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara announced that roughly 600 Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia. Responding to the crisis, the Karnataka government has activated round-the-clock emergency support systems, maintaining continuous operational coordination with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to secure the safe repatriation of affected travelers. To streamline rescue operations, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) under the Revenue Department and the Karnataka Haj Department have joined forces with the Ministry of External Affairs. Authorities are working closely with commercial carriers and tour operators to arrange alternative travel pathways as soon as airspace conditions stabilize. Dedicated 24x7 helpline numbers have been publicized to offer immediate assistance to stranded citizens and anxious families back home, reachable locally via 1070 or 080-22253707, alongside specific mobile and WhatsApp contacts for the Karnataka Haj Department (9483503132, 7899707775) and diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia. Reiterating previous safety directives, the Deputy Chief Minister strongly urged all Kannadigas currently abroad to stay calm, remain indoors during security alerts, and strictly refrain from photographing or recording defense incidents, which violates local laws. Furthermore, citizens planning immediate pilgrimage travel have been advised to postpone non-essential journeys, verify flight statuses directly with operators, and monitor official advisories. The state administration assured the public that safeguarding the lives and well-being of every Kannadiga remains its absolute highest priority as diplomatic channels work toward swift resolution.