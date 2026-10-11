K-SET exam sees 10,422 candidates in Ballari

Ballari The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) for Assistant Professor eligibility was conducted smoothly across 20 examination centres in Ballari on Sunday. A total of 10,422 candidates registered for the examination, with most of them appearing for the test. The examination, conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), was held from 10 am to 1 pm for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The district administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test. Police security was strengthened at all examination centres, and a 200-metre radius around each centre was declared a restricted zone. Photocopy shops and internet centres in the vicinity were ordered to remain closed as a precaution against malpractice. Police also monitored social media to prevent the circulation of rumours and fake information. The district administration provided free accommodation on Saturday for candidates arriving from other districts. Male candidates were accommodated at Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan in Kaul Bazar, while female candidates were provided facilities at Valmiki Bhavan. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) operated additional buses to help candidates reach their examination centres on time. Officials also ensured the availability of drinking water, electricity, adequate lighting and cleanliness at the centres. Health department personnel were deployed as part of the arrangements. Special measures were taken to transport question papers securely and protect confidential examination materials. Observers were appointed for every centre to supervise the examination process and ensure compliance with the prescribed guidelines. The coordinated arrangements by the district administration and various departments aimed to provide candidates with a safe and convenient environment to take the eligibility examination without disruption.