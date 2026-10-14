Justice Kavita urges people to share problems for mental wellbeing

CH NEWS, Karwar Principal Senior Civil Judge Kavita S. Undodi has advised people to discuss their problems openly with family members, neighbours and friends to reduce stress and protect their mental health. She said keeping worries to oneself could increase emotional distress and contribute to depression. She was speaking after inaugurating a World Mental Health Day programme at the District Health and Family Welfare Department office on Wednesday. The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Health and Family Welfare Department, District Legal Services Authority, Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, police, prison and Women and Child Development departments. Undodi said pressures related to education, employment and family life could affect mental wellbeing when people avoided sharing their concerns. Comparing oneself with others, ignoring personal abilities and turning to harmful habits could further worsen mental health. She stressed that mental wellbeing was as important as physical health and encouraged people to develop healthy daily routines, build trusting relationships and address family problems through open communication. District Leprosy Control Officer and District Mental Health Officer Dr. Shankar Rao said the pursuit of money, respect and social status often left people mentally exhausted. He expressed concern over students taking extreme steps, including suicide, over seemingly minor difficulties. He urged people to manage stress, accept failures as opportunities to learn and approach challenges with a problem-solving attitude. Rao added that awareness programmes were being organised to educate the public about mental health and encourage timely support. Speakers emphasised the importance of recognising emotional difficulties early and seeking professional assistance when necessary. District RCH Officer Dr. Nataraj, medical officers, psychiatrist Dr. Suhas, DTC Principal Dr. Shivananda, ASHA workers, healthcare staff and students attended the programme. A mental health awareness pamphlet was released during the event. Deputy District Health Education Officer Somashekhar Mutnala welcomed the gathering, while District Health Education Officer Basavaraj S. Kannakkanavar compered the programme and proposed the vote of thanks. The organisers urged people to prioritise mental wellbeing and support those facing emotional difficulties.