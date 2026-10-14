Judge urges people to accept life with positive thinking

CH NEWS, Chikkaballapura Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairman T.P. Ramalingegowda has urged people to accept life’s challenges with optimism and seek timely medical help for mental health problems instead of hiding them. He was speaking after inaugurating a World Mental Health Day programme at St. Joseph’s Convent Girls’ High School and Pre-University College on Wednesday. The event was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Advocates’ Association, police department and health authorities. Ramalingegowda said mental illnesses should be treated like physical ailments. He encouraged people to discuss their difficulties with family members, trusted friends and doctors. He also called on students to spread awareness about mental health. People experiencing severe stress or suicidal thoughts should approach the nearest health centre or hospital. The Tele-MANAS helpline, 14416, is also available for support. Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu said self-confidence, positive thinking and a disciplined lifestyle contribute to a healthy personality. He stressed the importance of maintaining mental balance and peace, noting the widespread burden of mental health problems worldwide. District Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu said stress is common at different stages of life, including during examinations. She advised students to focus on regular preparation rather than fear and reminded them that no single examination determines their entire future. She encouraged them to share their problems with trusted people. District Advocates’ Association president K.V. Abhilash highlighted the need to identify depression, anxiety, addiction and emotional or behavioural difficulties in children at an early stage. He urged families to seek professional help instead of neglecting such concerns. First Additional District and Sessions Judge S.V. Kantharaju, DLSA Member Secretary Prem Kumar, District Health Officer Dr. H.C. Chetan, school principal Sister Arul Amudha, District Mental Health Programme Officer Dr. Shivakumar and psychiatrists Dr. G. Hemanth Kumar, Dr. A. Lavanya and Dr. G.S. Harshitha attended the programme, along with officials and staff from various departments.

Chikkaballapura plans grand Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations

Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu has announced that Kannada Rajyotsava will be celebrated enthusiastically on November 1 at Sir M. Visvesvaraya District Stadium. A preparatory meeting was held on Wednesday, where suggestions from Kannada organisations and writers were discussed. The programme will include flag hoisting, the state anthem, student performances, a march-past, police parade and felicitation of achievers. A grand procession featuring tableaux and cultural troupes will pass through B.B. Road to the stadium. Cultural programmes will be held at Kannada Bhavan, and government buildings will be illuminated for two days. All schools must celebrate the occasion. Prabhu invited residents to participate in large numbers.