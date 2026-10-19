Joshi seeks time to address Karnataka sugarcane farmers’ demands

CH NEWS, Hubballi Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has assured Karnataka’s protesting sugarcane farmers that the Centre will consider their demands positively. The assurance came during a late-night meeting with farmers’ leaders at the Government Guest House in Hubballi on October 18. Discussions continued until 3 a.m. on Monday. Farmers’ representatives pressed for a remunerative sugarcane price, complete procurement of ethanol produced in Karnataka and separate pricing for sugar used commercially and domestically, with higher rates for commercial use. Farmer leader Chunappa Pujeri presented these demands during the meeting. Joshi said the Centre would make efforts to address the issues by placing them before a committee expected to begin functioning within three days. He urged farmers to cooperate with the process and allow time for their demands to be examined. However, no final decision on their demands was announced during the meeting. Pujeri said farmers would meet at Tegur in Dharwad district at 11 a.m. on October 19 to discuss the outcome of the talks. The farming community will decide whether to continue the agitation after consultations. The protest had resumed on October 12 after earlier discussions failed to resolve the dispute. Former Chief Minister and MP Jagadish Shettar, MLAs C.C. Patil, M.R. Patil and Mahesh Tenginkai, and senior district officials attended the meeting. Representatives of farmers’ organisations also participated in the discussions. The farmers have been demanding a fair share of sugar and ethanol revenues. Their agitation has included protests and a ‘Hubballi Chalo’ march. The next decision will depend on farmers’ views and the progress made by the Centre in addressing their concerns.