Joshi promises positive review of sugarcane MSP

Hubballi Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has assured sugarcane farmers that the Central Government is committed to addressing their demands, including concerns over the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He said a high-level expert committee has been formed to examine the issues and submit its recommendations at the earliest. Speaking in Hubballi after a meeting with farmers in Delhi, Joshi said the committee had been instructed to consider the demands positively. He urged sugarcane growers to cooperate with the committee, expressing confidence that a solution would be found soon. Addressing the challenges faced by farmers in Karnataka, Joshi said sugar mills in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were operating without similar protests. He also highlighted the Centre's procurement of ethanol produced from sugarcane and said he would discuss the possibility of purchasing additional quantities with the Union Petroleum Minister. Joshi appealed to farmers to end their protest and return home for the festive season, assuring them that the government was willing to discuss their concerns. He said the Narendra Modi-led government stood with farmers and remained open to dialogue to resolve the dispute. Joshi urges state government to act The Union Minister also called on the Karnataka government to examine the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane and take strict action to address complaints related to weighing irregularities and sugarcane losses during mechanical harvesting. He claimed that sugarcane losses in Karnataka were higher than in other states and urged the authorities to direct sugar factories to minimise wastage. Joshi further pointed out that five other states had announced an SAP, while Karnataka had not taken similar action. He criticised the state government for failing to resolve the issue and questioned why farmers were directing their protests towards the Centre. However, he reiterated that the protesting farmers were entitled to have their concerns examined. The formation of the expert committee has raised hopes among sugarcane growers seeking better returns for their produce. Farmers are now awaiting the committee's recommendations and further discussions between the Centre, state government and sugar industry stakeholders to determine the next course of action.